Road commission discusses Colon/Farrand roundabout in wake of public hearing

The St. Joseph County Road Commission discussed multiple topics during its work session on Wednesday, April 17, including its recent public hearing concerning the proposed Colon Road/Farrand Road roundabout project.

Commissioner Rodney Chupp started the discussion by saying that the commission should wait another month or two to discuss the project before putting out a bid, while also saying multiple Colon and county officials are on board with putting a roundabout at the intersection.

“As I gave the commission in my board update, [the Colon Township] board is 100 percent on board, and [County Commissioner] Kathy Pangle switched during the meeting to being in favor of the project,” Chupp said.

Road Commission Manager John Lindsey said over time, statistically, people usually warm up to the idea of a roundabout at an intersection once it’s in place.

“You watch it, and when they go in place, it might be 60 percent against it,” Lindsey said. “Within six months, it’s 40 percent, and within a year, it’s 20 percent. This is a single-lane, simple roundabout.”

A comment was made during the public hearing on April 4 about the feasibility of planters, wide loads, and other farm equipment getting through the roundabout. Commissioner Vince Mifsud said an investigation was done by the road commission, and said that equipment would be able to pass through.

“They went right to the equipment manufacturer, got the specs, had them draw it all out, and there’s no reason a farmer can’t get through a roundabout with a 20-foot-wide contraption behind a tractor,” Mifsud said. “So they’ve got it covered for the farmer’s side.”

Road Commission Vice-Chair Eric Shafer said one of the things that stuck with him during the public hearing was the notion that the intersection would still get good results by not using the $300,000 grant the road commission received for a roundabout in the intersection and keeping it a four-way stop.

“On that night there was no information saying that we couldn’t legally make that a permanent four-way stop. I’m one that doesn’t like pork, and the fact that it could be, ‘well, you guys are gonna spend the money, or if you decide not to spend the money, then you’re giving it away? Well, give it away! Let someone else spend the money.’ That kind of set home with me, and I think it’s something we should address,” Shafer said. “Having said that, driving home that night, I’m thinking, if we can get good results by making it a four-way stop and not spending $300,000, maybe that is what we ought to do.”

However, Shafer said, the road commission got the grant in the first place for a good reason.

“Then I started thinking about the fact that this was us going after a grant that went to MDOT, which they chose us as being the No. 1 candidate for that money because that’s an intersection that has that many accidents, and this is the right solution, putting a roundabout there,” Shafer said. “Yes, if we decided to not spend the money, somebody else would spend it on a different project, but it wasn’t us who decided to spend this money.” Shafer added that it then came to the road commission’s attention after the fact that they can’t make the intersection a permanent four-way stop.

Chupp said there was one particular comment from the public hearing that stood out to him as well.

“One of the comments was, ‘Sometimes being fiscally responsible means you don’t spend money just because you can,’” Chupp said. “It’s a good comment, but another request of, ‘Everybody seems to agree that this has solved our problem, why can’t we test that for a year and see?’ That seems like a common sense question that resonates with me. I feel like the residents’ opinions should matter, too.”

“There were 2,900 people that weren’t at the public hearing,” Lindsey responded. “They must be fine with this, so do you give them zero vote because they weren’t part of the hearing?”

As for potentially making the intersection a four-way stop, another point made in the public hearing was brought up by Chupp about criterion for making it a four-way stop.

“One of the comments made after [Road Commission Engineer] Garrett [Myland] said there were eight criteria for making it a permanent four-way stop was, ‘Yeah, but our rationale is that this is the worst intersection in the county. Get someone to sign off on a four-way stop,’” Chupp said. “So, I’m curious as to what it would take to make it a four-way stop.”

All in all, Lindsey said, the public hearing was a good thing for all involved.

“This was a good exercise for everyone involved, including Garrett, and he wasn’t trying to be elusive with the questions that were asked, but there still hasn’t been a final engineering yet,” Lindsey said. “At some point, we’ll probably have to entertain a motion from the board whether to proceed. I’m not going to let Garrett spend countless hours on the final engineering until we decide what to do.”

In other business…

•Lindsey announced Flowerfield Township voted in favor of a 50/50 match on a project to reconstruct Ayers Road. Lindsey said the citizens of Ayers Road are contributing $16,325 toward the project, while the road commission would share the cost with the citizens.

•The commission approved a resolution to revise a Corrective Action Plan to fund other post-employment benefits annually. The commission will have an annual contribution of $5,000.

•The commission approved a motion to accept a proposed revised County Road Association Constitution and bylaws.

•Mifsud brought up the topic of pothole reporting, which was brought up briefly in Tuesday’s St. Joseph County Commission public hearing on the then-proposed Off Road Vehicle ordinance. Mifsud said citizens questioned what number to call, and asked how the road commission can advertise it. Lindsey said the number to call to report a pothole that needs to be fixed is (269) 467-6393, extension 10 or 50.

