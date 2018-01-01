Road commission discusses bridge funding

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County road commission discussed funding bridge repair and maintenance while considering the county’s recent action of allocating funds toward receiving an 80/20-grant match with the Michigan Department of Transportation, during its meeting on Wednesday, March 21.

The Commercial-News reported that in the 2018 budget, the county commissioners allocated a total of $76,000 toward the road commission, in which $50,000 would be used for the bridge fund, and $26,000 would cover the funding for a one-mile stretch of Constantine Road from Roys Road north to Fairchild Road. Eventually, both the county and Florence Township agreed to split the cost of the 20 percent portion of the match at $13,500 each.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.