Road Commission to close railroad crossing on County Line Road

CENTREVILLE — A railroad crossing in the northwest corner of St. Joseph County will be no more next year.

The St. Joseph County Road Commission board voted 3-1 Wednesday to close the Canadian National railroad crossing at County Line Road in Flowerfield Township in 2023. The crossing is located a quarter-mile east of the intersection of County Line Road and Chamberlain Road.

In exchange for closing the crossing, all of County Line Road and Creglow Road to Flowerfield Road will be hard-surfaced with a chip-seal-built road with cul-de-sacs on both ends at the railroad track, a project expected to take place in 2023. The cost of said project is expected to be $275,000 to $300,000, and would be paid for using MDOT Rail Safety funds and funding from Canadian National. Neither the Road Commission themselves nor Flowerfield Township will pay out of their budget for the project.

If the road commission chose to not close the crossing, crossing arms would have been put up on both sides, with the road remaining a dirt road. That would have cost the Road Commission just under $2,000 a year in maintenance/inspection costs and cost the railroad company, Canadian National Railway, around $400,000.

The crossing in question had recently been deemed to be a safety hazard by MDOT due to the angle of the crossing and the low volume of the road. The crossing currently has stop signs on either side, but no crossing arms or lights to signal a train is coming. Those issues could mean that those that drive over the crossing may not be able to see a train coming because of the angle and get hit.

Flowerfield Township Supervisor Ron Shaver was in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting, however there were no representatives of any of the 10 residences on the road that would be affected present to state their case. Road Commission Manager John Lindsey said a public hearing on the issue was held back in January at the Flowerfield Township Hall, where five residents spoke in favor of closing the crossing, compared to two or three that were opposed.

At the start of discussion, Shaver told the board while he personally didn’t want the road to be hard-surfaced, he wanted to do so now because of what he said the majority of residents on the road want.

“I would argue just as strenuously either way, depending on what I feel the residents who live on the road want,” Shaver said. “That’s what we set out to determine with the public hearing.”

Shaver said in talking to the 10 residences on the road, seven responded, with five of them “strongly” wanting to have the road paved. As for the other two, one resident expressed a concern with a perceived “right to travel,” and the other expressed concerns with postal routes changing. Other residences, Shaver said, expressed concerns with potential emergency vehicle confusion and tree removal.

Road Commission board chair Eric Shafer recalled the public hearing that was held in January, concluding that while it is the Road Commission’s decision, it “doesn’t matter to us” whether they close it or not.

“Sure, there’s some money that could be saved for the road commission if we close it because we wouldn’t have to pay $2,000 or whatever it’s going to be to maintain the crossings that drop down. But $2,000 or $3,000 is not a deal breaker for the road commission,” Shafer said. “It really, in my mind, became a situation of, what do the property owners want? It sounds to me, from the comments made, the tally we got, the majority of the property owners want it paved, and five of them don’t care if it’s closed.”

Shafer added that the road commission could not both keep the crossing open and hard-surface the road, it had to be one or the other.

“You’re not going to have the situation where we’re going to pave the road and keep it open,” Shafer said. “We have an opportunity to get enough money from MDOT to pave this road, but [the crossing] will be closed, if that’s the way we choose it.”

Most of the board discussion involved reviewing the feedback from those who live on the road, as well as taking into account what would happen if the crossing closes. Road Commission Manager John Lindsey said County Line and Creglow would have more than likely been the “last two miles” in the township that would get a hard-surface road instead of a gravel road, out of the 29 miles left of gravel road left in the township.

Board member Vince Mifsud, the lone no vote on the issue, saying he has a “real issue with closing roads, period,” even though the road itself would not be closed, only the crossing.

“By closing it, the very people that would be affected the most, the other ones are closer to the main road, so it’d be like a paved driveway to them,” Mifsud said. “For the present people, what’s going to happen down the road? Is the neighborhood going to change? We don’t have any idea what the future holds for the road, because once it’s closed, it’s closed.”

Mifsud later expressed concerns that the entire situation was the state “doing something convenient for itself,” and that the road would be altered “to convenience the state.”

Board member Jack Coleman was initially against closing the crossing during the meeting, expressing concerns about justifying using the money to hard-surface that particular road, instead of other roads in the township, such as ones near the Flowerfield village area. However, he changed his position to a “yes” vote by time the vote came around, after Shaver reiterated that the majority of the people on the road are in favor of closing the crossing and hard-surfacing the road.

“I can’t stand closing the crossing, and it’s going against every single fiber of my being in some aspects, but in other aspects, there’s other points,” Coleman said, later saying Shaver’s comments “personally” changed his vote.

Board member David Miars expressed his support for closing the crossing, citing the hill the track sits on is a bit of a concern. Board Vice Chair Rodney Chupp, who joined the meeting by telecom and therefore could not vote on the issue, agreed with closing the crossing.

“I went out there and looked at it, and it’s a dangerous spot. You pull up to that, first of all, you have to climb this little hill and you have to cock your head around, and the trains that come through are pretty fast,” Chupp said. “Every indication I see is that the right thing, the sensible thing, is to close that crossing.”

Just prior to the vote, Lindsey said no matter what happens, the board will probably catch some flak for its decision.

“Somebody’s not going to be happy when we’re done. The board isn’t going to get off this without some amount of somebody not being happy,” Lindsey said. “What I’m going to tell you is, I’ve studied it and I give my recommendation. Garrett [Myland, road commission engineer] studied it, he’s giving you his recommendation. Ron Shaver, the township supervisor, has given his recommendation, and we follow what the people want.”

Shaver thanked the board for their consideration following the vote.

“There were no roads paved in Flowerfield Township for 26 years. We’re working the best we’ve ever had with the road commission,” Shaver said. “John’s much responsible for that, and it’s been wonderful.”

In other business…

The board approved putting LED stop signs at the intersection of Lutz Road and Centreville-Constantine Road, while also asking Road Commission Engineer Garrett Myland to apply for an MDOT safety grant for the intersection so that the agency could potentially explore putting in a roundabout.

The board presented recognition awards to former engineer Mike Elliott and former clerk Cheryl Arver. More on the recognition will be in the Wednesday, March 9 edition of the Commercial-News.

