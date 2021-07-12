Road Commission briefed on 2022 primary road projects

CENTREVILLE — With the 2021 calendar year coming to an end, the St. Joseph County Road Commission is looking forward to the 2022 road construction season.

During their meeting Wednesday, Dec. 1, the agency’s board reviewed the primary road projects that are scheduled for the next construction season, which include a few reconstructions and overlays.

On the list for the 2022 season are:

Reconstructing 2.54 miles of Balk Road between Sauger Lake Road and Featherstone Road,

Overlaying 4.1 miles of Fawn River Road from Mill Pond Road to Balk Road,

Overlaying 3.07 miles of Angevine Road from Angling Road to Leland Road, then from Leland Road to Silver Street, then from Silver Street to Wakeman Road,

Overlaying 4.1 miles of Kalamazoo Street from the south end of White Pigeon to Lake Road, then from Lake Road west to Stone Lake Road and south to the Indiana border, as well as from Lake Road east to the Indiana border,

Overlaying 1.8 miles of Strobel Road from M-86 to Centreville-Constantine Road, and

Overlaying 1.6 miles of Airline Road from Balk Road to White School Road, then from White School Road to Progress Street.

Road Commission Manager John Lindsey said the 17-plus miles of primary road projects is “not as big” as the road commission has had in previous years, but is still a good amount. He said the amount budgeted for these projects for 2022 is currently at $2.4 million.

Lindsey said the Angevine Road overlay project is one of the more important ones outside of the Balk Road reconstruct, as the route will be part of a bypass of the Covered Bridge in 2023 when the rehabilitation project of the historic landmark commences.

In addition to the primary roads, Lindsey said he expects a number of 50/50 match projects on local roads with the local townships to be scheduled for 2022, however the specific projects do not have finalized contracts as of yet. Locally, Fabius Township is not expected to do any local road projects with the Road Commission in 2022, as they completed a project on Coon Hollow Road in 2021.

In other business…

The board reviewed the agency’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year, as well as the budget from the current year. Lindsey said there were still a couple of changes that needed to be made before it’s officially approved, but will be up for an adoption vote by the board at their next meeting Dec. 15.

