Road commission awards bid for Constantine Road project

CENTREVILLE – In what St. Joseph County Road Commission Board Member Rodney Chupp called a “win for the motoring public in St. Joseph County,” the Commission Wednesday voted to accept and award a $229,496.64 bid from Rieth-Riley Construction to re-do a mile of Constantine Road between Mintdale Road and Featherstone Road.

The project is expected to begin this summer, however an exact date has not been specified.

Road Commission Manager John Lindsey said there would be an additional $15,000 cost to the project for engineering and testing of the road separate from the bid, bringing the overall total cost of the project to just under $244,500.

The cost of the project, Lindsey said, came under the estimated cost outlined by the Commission.

