Road Commission approves resurfacing contract for Wait, North Centerville Roads

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Road Commission accepted and awarded a contract for the Wait Road and North Centerville Road resurfacing project near Sturgis during their meeting Wednesday.

The contract awarded was with Michigan Paving and Materials of Kalamazoo for $396,856.90, and was the lowest of the four bids the road commission received. Road Commission Manager John Lindsey said the bid, the first one for paving for 2020, had to be approved by the Michigan Department of Transportation before the road commission could approve it, because the contract is through MDOT.

Lindsey said he did expect the bid to be a bit lower, but conceded that he is not sure where asphalt prices will be this year.

Commissioner Vince Mifsud asked Lindsey what the cost difference was with this and the project for Constantine Road. Lindsey said the cost of Constantine was about $229,000, but the work to be done on Wait and North Centerville, a shorter stretch than the project on Constantine Road, would entail more than Constantine Road’s project.

“It’s all the grading, grubbing, ditch work, yard work, and widening of it,” Lindsey said. “Constantine Road was a straight stretch. We didn’t widen it, we just milled it and laid it back down.”

Board Chairman Dave Allen said it took “a little work” to get the project to this point.

“I’m pleased we’re able to proceed with the project that I’m confident will be good for the county and the motoring public,” Allen said. “We had to consider a lot of opinion from citizens, but we were able to go through that and get a good solution here.”

Lindsey said this project is the “right fix for the road.”

“I’ve never changed my opinion from the first day we started this deal that this is the right fix for this road,” Lindsey said. “I know we talked about a lot of options, and if the city this, and if that, but I couldn’t be more confident it’s the right fix.”