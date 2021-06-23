Road Commission approves MDOT contract for Constantine Road work

CENTREVILLE — Work on the last part of Constantine Road that has been in disrepair will be done this year.

The St. Joseph County Road Commission took an important step in the process of preparing for the work by approving a resolution at their Wednesday, June 16 meeting to accept the Michigan Department of Transportation’s contract for the project.

Thanks to a safety grant the road commission applied for and received several months ago, MDOT is helping to fund a reconstruct of the mile-long section of Constantine Road between Roys Road and Banker Street in Florence Township.

Original estimates of the work had pinned the cost at $331,269, with the road commission paying 10 percent. The actual bid for the project, Road Commission Manager John Lindsey told commissioners at the meeting, was $283,000.

The MDOT contract approved by commissioners was an agreement to allow the project to go forward and pay the 10 percent of the cost.

There isn’t a date scheduled for when work will begin as of yet, but Lindsey said similar projects usually occur around September or October.

In other business…

The board accepted the agency’s audit for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Nathan Baldermann from Rehmann-Robson told commissioners they had a clean, unmodified audit with no findings or comments, the best description that can be given for an audit.

The board approved the first class for the road commission’s recognition award. Recognized in the first class was Bruce Jones, the acting engineer, superintendent and manager at the road commission during the agency’s major construction phase and worked for them from 1958 to 2010, Frank Shellenberger, who served on the road commission board from 1967 to 1990, and D.W. Arney, who served on the road commission board as member and chair from 1960 to 1980.

