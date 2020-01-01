Road Commission approves 2020 health insurance rates

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Road Commission board approved a resolution for Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance rates for 2020 during their regular meeting Wednesday.

Road Commission Managing Director John Lindsey said the road commission was “hit hard” with the rates this year, which he said were a 15 percent increase “across the board” from their 2019 rates.

Lindsey said it was “close” on how the rates affected employee’s Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), that he talked with road commission employees and offered them a choice of an 80/20 provision or a hard cap provision. Lindsey said the road commission has been on a hard cap for a couple of years, and had done 80/20 “once or twice.”

“The problem was, I couldn’t give them a clear direction, because it depended on who was going to stay in the HSA and who was going to move to a PPO,” Lindsey said. “We sent them home the weekend before Thanksgiving, to look it over, discuss it, ask any questions, and come back and vote on Tuesday at quitting time.”

Lindsey said the majority vote by the employees was to go with an 80/20 provision, which Lindsey explained means the board picks up 80 percent of the policy, and the employee picks up the remaining 20 percent of the cost. Lindsey said it was “quite the conversation” with the employees, and said there was “good conversation.”

Commissioner Rodney Chupp said it’s good that employees made the decision.

“I think if the switch was going to be made, I think it’s good that they got to vote, and that they chose to switch,” Chupp said. “It’ll give you a year of experience, and if people aren’t happy with it, the next year, they’ll know and want to go back. Maybe it’s a good thing to try something different.”

Lindsey said three employees opted out from the company insurance, adding that some employees have asked to consider some other insurance than Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The resolution was unanimously passed, 4-0. Commissioner Vince Mifsud was not in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting.