Road Commission approves 2019 amended, 2020 proposed budget

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Road Commission unanimously approved their 2019 amended budget and proposed 2020 budget during a budget hearing before their work session Wednesday.

The amended 2019 budget, as passed by the commissioners, has revenues of $13,742,713 and total operating expenditures of $13,198,099. This puts the road commission’s net revenues over expenditures by $544,614.

The amended budget is vastly different than what was adopted, which called for approximately $3.2 million in deficit spending. However, mainly because of the Rieth-Riley strike and multiple projects contracted to them not getting completed, those expenditures, estimated around $2.2 million, shifted into the 2020 budget.

Some of the other main differences between the 2019 adopted and amended budgets are:

Their 2020 proposed budget calls for $13,148,530 in revenues, as well as $16,420,643 in expenditures, for a total of $3,272,113 in deficit spending for the upcoming fiscal year.

The majority of the revenues on the 2020 proposed budget come from just under $8.4 million in Michigan Transportation Fund funding, as well as almost $1.6 million in county millage funds. Road Commission Manager John Lindsey said these are the two biggest sources of funding a road commission can have. The revenues also call for $1 million in township contributions and $200,000 in county appropriations for 2020, mainly for maintenance on the last two miles of Constantine Road.

Lindsey said the deficit spending is going to be used on different road projects for the upcoming year, and estimated the road commission’s fund balance would be targeted to be around $3 million to $3.5 million by the end of 2020. The 2020 proposed budget calls for just under $6 million in “heavy primary road” projects, including Wait Road, Fawn River Road, Sauger Lake Road, Nottawa Road, the Colon Road/Farrand Road roundabout, and potentially Balk Road.