Road Comm to share engineer with Branch

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County Road Commission engineer Garrett Myland has now achieved his professional engineer license, and he will now be shared 50-50 between the St. Joseph County and Branch County road commissions, St. Joseph County Road Commission managing director Chris Minger reported to road commissioners at their meeting Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The St. Joseph County Road Commission will provide his basic salary and benefits, and bill Branch for any of the work he does there.

“Trent (Arver, Branch County Road Commission manager-engineer) likes his work, and we do too,” Minger said.

He added that this arrangement would allow the road commission to “retain an engineer at a reasonable price between the both of us.”

