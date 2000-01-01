Road Comm to get interpretation on funding match

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Road Commission will seek to bring to its next meeting a representative of the County Road Association to get an interpretation of an email received by Florence Township supervisor Gordon Evilsizor regarding funding for repair of Constantine Road.

That road — which passes through Florence and Constantine townships — is in extremely poor condition; Road Commission managing director Chris Minger said it was beyond (repair by) chip seal in 2000.

The Road Commission had offered $260,000 in match money and the St. Joseph County commission and Florence and Constantine townships were going to see what they could offer.

However, according to the letter from Troy S. Hagon, legislative liaison for the Office of Governmental Affairs for the Michigan Department of Transportation, Public Act 51 funding “calls for a 50 percent match on construction of local roads. MDOT’s definition of construction is a new road in a new location, or increased capacity on an existing road. Increased capacity is two lanes to four lanes or two lanes to two lanes with a turn lane of one quarter mile or more. Everything else would be considered preservation of an existing road, including this scenario, which does not require matching funds per Act 51. Having said that, the county can ask for local participation on a road that belongs to the county but runs through another jurisdictional area. MDOT typically stays out of those discussions.”

Now that MDOT has told Evilsizor no match is necessary, he does not want his township to contribute a match. He said the road had not been maintained for 30 years; “is that the township’s fault?”

Road Commission chair Dave Allen said that if the County Road Association’s interpretation was that there was no match requirement, the Road Commission would do what it could. However, the more money it received in match, the more road it could repair, he said.

Evilsizor said that Act 51 said the Road Commission was in charge of all county roads.

“We’re responsible, but we have no taxing authority,” Allen replied.

Evilsizor responded that other roads were getting repaired. He encouraged road commissioners to use money budgeted for maintenance to work on Constantine Road.

Road commissioner John Bippus told Evilsizor that the Road Commission would “go where we get a match.”

Road commissioner Rodney Chupp said “I want our legal representation to sit across the table from me. This (comments from MDOT) flies in the face of what I’ve been told; it would be nice to have a whole presentation on Act 51 and hear what they have to say.

“I want to get an answer because somebody’s told me wrong.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, Allen said that the Road Commission staff do a remarkable job with the resources they have; he’s seen how hard they work and how much they care.

“I’ll stand by these people 100 percent,” he said. “We’re going to try to get the road done. Stay with us.”

In other business, road commission-ers …

•Heard from Minger that should a new bridge be built near the Covered Bridge, it was likely to trigger an adverse effect ruling, meaning the Road Commission would have to prove to the State Historic Preservation Office why the construction was necessary. The Road Commission would have to hold public hearings and explain its rationale to the public.

