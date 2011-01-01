Riviera Theatre to welcome guitar-driven, rock-and-roll songwriter

THREE RIVERS — A Tom Petty- and Bruce Springsteen-inspired songwriter and his four-piece band will bring a rock-and-roll vibe to the stage at the Riviera Theatre this Friday.

Andrew Leahey and the Homestead will perform Petty and Springsteen covers, as well as original songs that also have an emphatic, rock energy made to entertain a crowd.

Leahey said when he moved to Nashville in 2011, his music underwent a significant transformation. After spending five years as a music journalist in Ann Arbor and occasionally performing Americana music for small crowds, he wanted to commit to music full time and decided to move to Nashville. He said this is where he “felt the pull” towards a “guitar-driven,” “less rustic, and more emphatic” style of rock-and-roll music.



