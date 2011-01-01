The Riviera Theatre presents Warren Miller’s ‘Face of Winter’

THREE RIVERS — The Riviera Theatre has a splendid evening on tap for Thursday, Nov. 29 with two unique events planned for its patrons.

The Riviera — for one night only — will present Warren Miller’s “Face of Winter,” the 69th installment from Warren Miller Entertainment that “will bring new and veteran athletes alike together to pay tribute to the man who started it all,” in the Riviera Theatre Auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m. with doors slated to open at 6:45 p.m. The Riviera Theatre Bar will also feature a Bell’s Tap Takeover on Thursday with Bell’s Christmas Ale, Official, and Arabicadabra on tap.

The film’s description reads as follows:

Watch as the world’s best skiers and riders cover ground in some of the most legendary destinations to honor a face that launched a thousand quips and got us all started on this long, crazy ride. Visit some of Warren’s favorite locations from Switzerland to Chamonix, British Columbia to Alaska, Chile, Iceland, New Zealand and more.

Come along to far off regions, meet the locals, carve faces of remote mountain ranges, and celebrate the thrills of a life lived in high places.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.trriviera.com/event/warrenmiller/ or at the box office before the show for $15.

