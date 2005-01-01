Riviera Theatre celebrates a decade under the Monroe family

THREE RIVERS —The Riviera Theatre underwent over $1 million in renovations to prepare for its grand opening on Aug. 22, 2008, over a decade ago.

Owner Bruce Monroe said that after purchasing the building in the summer of 2005, the much-needed renovations took roughly three years. Afterwards, the Riviera soared with improved electrical and plumbing, a new HVAC for heat and air conditioning, a reliable building structure, 370 upgraded seats, and a completely new roof, which took nearly 4-6 months of construction to complete. Monroe also purchased the neighboring storefront during the three-month renovation, and remodeled the room into a bar and seating area.

“There was hardly a square-inch in that entire building that didn’t see some kind of treatment, even if that means it just got repainted,” Monroe said.



