Riviera to host 10th annual Holiday Wine Tasting tonight

THREE RIVERS — The Riviera Theatre will host its 10th annual Holiday Wine Tasting tonight Friday, Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Riviera Theatre Auditorium.

The event will feature a number of wines to sample and purchase, as well as gift ideas from local merchants like Lowry’s Books & More, B&D Travel, World Fare, James Sherman Salon, Voyager’s Inn B&B, Corey Lake Orchards, Whole Body Renewal and the St. Joseph County Historical Society.

For $20 per person wine connoisseurs and sippers alike can tickle their taste buds with wines like Sebastiani Zinfandel (California), Oveja Negra Cabernet Franc (Chile), Bread & Butter Oaked Chardonnay (California), Krone Brut Rosé Cuvée (South Africa), VINO Cabernet/Sangiovese “Rosso” (Washington), Alasia Barolo (Italy), Les Volets Malbec (France), Wente Sandstone Merlot (California), Lapis Luna Romanza Zinfandel (California), Loosen Sparkling Riesling (Germany), Syltbar Prosecco (Italy) and Francois Montand Brut Blanc de Blanc (France).

The Riviera is also teaming up with local merchants to once again create “downtown” gift bags for the first five people who purchase a bottle of wine at the tasting, so make sure to head downtown early for a chance to win.

“We’re really excited about this year’s Holiday Wine Tasting, we’ve been holding this event since the first year we opened, so this is our 10th one! It’s such a fun time, and we love having local vendors in and really making this a community event,” Danielle Moreland said.

“This year we’re really excited about the wines we’re bringing in. We always put a lot of thought into our wine selection, and this year we’ve got wines from all over the world to pair with hors d’oeuvres featuring those traditional flavors that come to mind when you think of the holidays.”

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.