Riverside Church gives back to county inmates

THREE RIVERS — Around 200 family members of inmates in St. Joseph County gathered at Riverside Church on Saturday, Dec. 16 to collect their Christmas Food Baskets in honor of Riverside’s Celebrate Recovery program and its annual giveback event.

Ministry leader and administrative assistant of the program Tracey Cole said the church gave 160 food baskets this year. Each family received ham, turkey or a gift card, as well as a basket containing non-perishable food items, such as applesauce, cereal and graham crackers.

“It is set up for inmates to designate baskets to their family so they can give a personal touch to their families,” Cole said.

Riverside Church turned its tradition of providing inmates’ families with food baskets into a Christmas party where families received a meal, a performance from Mike the Magician, a testimony from Pastor Amy Kemp, and a chance to win bicycles, stuffed animals, and other toys, which were donated by local businesses within the community.

Pastors and other volunteers from Riverside Church’s Celebrate Recovery program visits the county jail every Thursday to provide Christ-centered recovery, “focusing on freedom from life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups.” When an inmate is released, the recovery program continues on Fridays at the church.

“We have a heart for inmates to work on themselves so they can focus on not repeating the cycle,” Cole said.

When the program visits the jail on Thursday, Dec. 21, each inmate will receive a Christmas gift bag from “their friends at Riverside Church.” Each bag contains three books, some containing brain games like crossword puzzles and word searches, two treats and a Christmas card.

