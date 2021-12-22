River Lights of Wonder wrapping up fourth year

THREE RIVERS — One of the more notable light displays and attractions in Three Rivers is wrapping up its fourth year in the next week.

Riverside Church’s River Lights of Wonder brings together lights and the Christmas story in a drive-through package, with activities and food to go along with it. This year’s lights began on the day after Thanksgiving, and have run Thursdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the month of December. Admission is free.

There are two regular days left of operation, this Thursday and Friday, with a full range of attractions to go along with the lights, as well as live animals on Christmas Eve Friday. On Christmas Day through New Year’s Eve, the lights will be available to view every day, but it will be just the drive-thru lights and no activities, before it shuts down completely for the year.

The event was started in 2018 by Riverside Co-pastor Bonnie Booko, who said she was inspired by a time from her youth when she saw Christmas lights on a drive with her family.

“Our family was struggling, my dad had lost his job, and Christmas was very depressing. My dad was creative, and said, ‘get in the car, we’re going on a treasure hunt.’ I was probably 6 or 7, and I still remember it,” Booko said. “I remember the memory, and that’s what families really should build on, memories and spending time together.”

The main display is a slow drive through the grounds of Riverside Church, beginning on River Drive and winding its way up the hill in front of the church. Along the way, there are a number of lights and displays, both on the drive and across the river, portraying the Christmas story of Jesus Christ’s birth, ending with a silhouette of the manger scene projected onto the side wall of the church.

“It’s a different feel from the different Christmas lights you go to,” Booko said.

Along with the drive, there is an audio narration available from Riverside Church founder John Booko on the attraction’s website. This year, Booko said they’ve added other options for people to listen to the narration while driving through the display.

“They can pull up the narration by themselves, we offer free CDs people can have and ready, and this year we’ve also added speakers, so we hand people speakers in their cars and we collect them at the end,” Booko said. “It’s very nice, because we were giving lessons on how to use your phone, and by then everyone’s flustered, but this is so nice; just come up, we’ll put in a speaker, turn it on and drive slow.”

Other new attractions for this year’s event include a trolley ride through the display, with a trolley donated by Ben Johnson, an interactive stable, and an extended walking path. Returning attractions include concession food, a candy maze, campfires with s’mores, hot cocoa, and a train ride for the little ones.

Booko said turnout so far for this year’s event has been “fantastic,” with families coming from as far away as Detroit, Jackson, and Indiana to see the display. She said weather has also been a factor this year.

“The weather has been a challenge with the winds. It could’ve been worse, but we had two nights where we had rain, and that affected some of our electrical, but people still come out even in the bad weather,” Booko said.

Booko said people can expect to see more than in previous years with River Lights of Wonder, and thanked the more than 230 volunteers who have helped out with the attraction this year, saying they are the reason it’s a fun event every year.

“We have over 230-some volunteers who offer their time and I think they have more fun than the people who come to visit,” Booko said. “It’s the heart of the volunteers, the people who’ve offered and contributed their time and money to make this happen. It shows the goodness in people’s hearts.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.