River County Tourism Council welcomes Dave Lorenz

THREE RIVERS — The background of T&R Inn Between the Lakes made for a picturesque River County Tourism board meeting on Friday evening.

David Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan at Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), made a presentation at the meeting to discuss the specifics of the Pure Michigan campaign.

Lorenz said that the goal of Travel Michigan is twofold.

“What Travel Michigan should do is help to encourage people to travel here, spend some time, spend a lot of money, and help your economy prosper,” he said.

“That’s part of it, but we are also out there trying to make people aware of what you have here and help you to, not only better communicate to the world what you have, but also help you better develop your product,” he said.

A shift in government funding, according to Lorenz, has allowed Travel Michigan to invest more in small towns.

