River Country Tourism Council elects board of directors

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — River Country Tourism Council of Southwest Michigan recently held an election for its board of directors on Wednesday, May 17.

The following board members were chosen to lead the local visitors bureau: President - Herb Howard (America’s Best Value Inn, Three Rivers), Vice President - Victor Naik (Hampton Inn, Sturgis) Treasurer - BK Patel (Holiday Inn Express, Three Rivers), and Secretary - Larry Higgins.

River Country Tourism Council (RCTC) recently hosted Mr. Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan. Dave Lorenz spearheads the successful Pure Michigan marketing campaign that has captured attention worldwide. Lorenz was tapped by the council’s board president, Herb Howard, to visit the county and attend a RCTC board meeting.

A goal of the council this year is to foster a relationship with the Pure Michigan team in a continued effort to promote St. Joseph County businesses and communities.