River Country Tourism Council accepts Vago as new board member

THREE RIVERS — The River Country Tourism Council of Southwest Michigan (RCTC) held its monthly board meeting at its Three Rivers office on Monday, September 25. At the meeting, the members present voted unanimously to accept Dave Vago to serve on the board, and appointed him vice president of marketing.

Vago is executive director of the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority and Main Street Program, and became involved in working with RCTC’s Marketing Committee through contacts with RCTC board members and staff, including its executive director, Sharon Zimont, and board member Beth Hubbard and chairperson Herb Howard.

The Marketing Committee has identified a mission statement and other basic statements relating to its purpose. Moving forward, it will begin compiling market and visitation data for events, tourism sites and businesses, and hotels around the River Country region. Using that data, the committee will identify specific market opportunities that the region may be able to serve especially well, and then develop a detailed, comprehensive plan for advancing tourism in the River Country.

“I am pleased and honored to be able to join this board. I think that tourism must play an important role in our local economy, and we have all the assets we need to make it work,” Vago said.

“Our superb lakes and rivers, and all the recreational opportunities that we have here, not to mention our other amenities ranging from our outstanding produce to our small but growing history attractions, all form pieces of something that I think we can make really attractive and cohesive. I’ve been proud to be part of the effort to turn downtown Three Rivers into more of a destination, and I think that this is a great partnership with a lot of potential for mutual benefit.

“River Country Tourism has opened more communication with the MiPlace tourism initiative in Lansing, so I think it is taking some really important steps to make itself as effective as possible. It’s a good time to be joining.”

Howard said, “With (Vago’s) background, it makes sense to have him be a part. We welcome him on board.”