Riki’s Ride to rumble L.A’s Coffee Café

By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS — L.A’s Coffee Café was selected as the only ”fuel stop” in Michigan for Riki’s Ride, an 18,000-mile motorcycle ride across America to raise money for Stop Soldier Suicide.
Former host of the MTV hit show Headbangers Ball, Riki Rachtman, and model/tattoo artist featured on Inkmasters, Lea Vendetta, teamed up with Death Wish Coffee Company for its extravagant effort to raise money for the organization.
 

Please see Saturday's  print or e-edition for full article.

