Ribbon cutting held at Portfolio Ink

Portfolio Ink, 1119 W. Michigan Ave., held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, March 28. Currently it is a tattoo parlor, but owner Amber Gollhardt eventually wants to add an art studio teaching figure drawing, painting, and drawing for children. She said she grew up in art studios and went to art school. “Tattooing is an outlet for my creative energy,” she said. “I’m excited to be a business owner for the first time.” Pictured are (front row from left) Christy Trammell, Chamber president/CEO; Kathy Stiver, Chamber ambassador; Mary Beth Fleury, Chamber board member; Alexis Cloud, friend; Charlene Corman, piercer; Gollhardt; Christy Linn, Chamber ambassador; Lisa Ludwig, Chamber ambassador; Clayton Bell, Chamber ambassador; (back row) Angie Waszkiewicz, artist; Katie Harvath, friend; Leigha Harvath, 3; William Hays, friend.