The Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce performed a ribbon cutting on Friday, Sept. 8 at noon to introduce Safe Haven Assisted Living Of Three Rivers at 118 W. Adams St. Pictured are Sabrina Helland, Christy Trammell, Rebecca Roberts, Tamesha Porter, Mary Beth Fleury, Julie Skaggs and Kathy Stiver. Safe Haven of Three Rivers is one of three privately owned facilities for aging Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients. It is state licensed for the Aged and Alzheimer’s, and provides quality care and exceptional residential services for the elderly. Safe Haven offers 24-hour staffing, passing of medication, assistance with dressing, personal hygiene and bathing, as well as incontinence care, fully furnished bedrooms, all housekeeping, laundry services, all meals, snacks, daily exercise.

Photo provided