Rheanna Graver is one of 41 Three Rivers High School seniors who were recognized as a member of the Academic Elite. To qualify for this honor, students need a G.P.A of 3.75 or higher.

Graver’s parents are Monica and Dennis Graver, and she said they are a big part of her achievements.

“Just my family always being there for me and encouraging me to achieve things has been a huge part of my achievements,” she said.

Please see Thursday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article and more High School Academic Elites.