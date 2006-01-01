Revolution continues at CMH

CENTREVILLE — The newly reconfigured Community Mental Health board (of St. Joseph County) Tuesday evening elected Tim Carmichael as chairperson, abruptly replacing Larry Walton who had served in that role for approximately two years.

The action was taken with little discussion, but follows the recent tumult that resulted when the St. Joseph County Commission on April 4 appointed three new CMH board members, displacing three members whose terms were not continued, possibly providing the board the majority it would need to begin to remove director Elizabeth O’Dell, if the board should choose that initiative.

O’Dell, who has been agency director since February of 2006, was placed on administrative leave during an April 6 special meeting of the CMHSAS board (official name— Community Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services of St. Joseph County), and Kristine Kirsch, O’Dell’s predecessor, was appointed interim director.

Also at that meeting, consultant Tom Fleury was retained by the CMHSAS board to begin an operational audit of the agency (for up to $25,000), while O’Dell was barred from the building (locks were changed) pending the outcome of the audit and whatever other board actions are to come.

Asked by a reporter at Tuesday night’s CMHSAS board meeting what the purpose of the audit was, and whether there were any allegations of any sort being investigated, board members were indefinite, with Rick Shaffer indicating it was to determine if “best practices” were being implemented at the agency. The board went into closed session after the open meeting to hear an audit update.

Four persons were named during the regular meeting to be authorized to sign CMHSAS financial documents: Kirsch, Carmichael, John Dobberteen and Jill Brindley, newly installed chief financial officer.

Carmichael, at the April 6 meeting, was designated to become an unpaid chief operations officer (a new position) while Kirsch, who had been on the CMHSAS board, stepped out of that role that same evening to become interim CMHSAS director. The board Tuesday affirmed Kirsch’s resignation. Carmichael resigned his COO position mid-afternoon Tuesday.

