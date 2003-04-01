Teacher Belinda Juhl was reunited with her 2003-04 a.m. class on Wednesday, June 6, who graduated from Three Rivers High School on Thursday, June 8. “I thought that reuniting Ms. Juhl with her Young 5’s 2003-04 a.m. class on the day before their high school graduation would be the perfect way to thank her for her tireless and selfless work. Ms. Juhl goes above and beyond what is required of her to ensure her students have a great start to their academic career,” Mary Jo Miller said. Pictured are (top row from left) Derek Hufford, Alex Minger, Andrew Johnson (Ms. Juhl’s son), Mitchel Morlan, Sam Hawkins, Alec Robinson Conroy, Grant Cobb, (bottom row from left) Sydney Ruth, Jenny Briggs, Samantha Sigman, Lauren Middleton, Libby Judsen, Mary Miller (Mary Jo Miller’s daughter) and Belinda Juhl.