Resiliency a big trait for Three Rivers’ varsity volleyball team

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity volleyball team has shown great resiliency after its first three tournaments this season.

“We’ve successfully used three vastly different lineups in advancing to two finals and one semifinal,” said third-year Three Rivers head coach Erik Kore.

Three Rivers finished runners-up in the Silver bracket at the Cereal City Classic at Battle Creek Harper Creek last weekend, runners-up at the St. Joseph County Tournament, and lost in the semifinal round of the Gull Lake Tournament.

In its first Wolverine Conference match on Wednesday, Three Rivers defeated Dowagiac in three straight games 25-13, 25-15, 25-11.

Three Rivers finished 4-5 in Wolverine Conference regular-season duals last season, 2-1 in the league tournament and ended up fifth in the final league standings. The Lady Cats finished 17-19-5 overall.

Please see Friday's print or e-edition for full article.