Residents voice concerns on proposed ordinance at local planning commission meeting

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP — In one of the first public meetings since a controversial proposed animal and kennel ordinance for local townships was brought to light, residents of Sherman Township Tuesday packed their township hall for a Planning Commission meeting to voice their concerns about the issue.

As previously reported by the Commercial-News, The proposed ordinance, which would affect all of the townships in the county, would mainly change the definition of a kennel to mean “any premises on which three (3) or more animals, six (6) months of age or older are kept temporarily or permanently for the purpose of breeding, boarding or for sale, or for any other purpose.”

The ordinance exempts “livestock or animals within a farm operation” from the definition of kennel, states that kennels are “considered an accessory use upon approval of a special use permit,” and outlines specific requirements for kennels.

Most of the complaints about the proposed ordinance in its early stages has come from pet owners and rescue operations, saying it would affect them most. Many of them target their concern on either the last five words of the kennel definition, “or for any other purpose,” or the stipulation that requires living on five acres of land to gain a kennel license.

While any action regarding the ordinance was not on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, and is still in the planning stage in almost every township in the county, almost a dozen people shared their opinions on the matter during the public comment section of the agenda, the majority of which shared similar concerns.

Planning Commission President Alan Ford began the meeting by saying the board hasn’t had a close look at the ordinance as of yet.

“Right now, we have nothing on this dog issue,” Ford said. “As I understand it, the work is being done in Centreville by professionals, and the township supervisors, all 16 of them are a part of it.”

Lisa Stroup said the ordinance would affect her companion animals, and the animals that she helps foster with two operations in the area. She wondered what would happen to her animals if people complain at all, and said she has offered to help zoning administrator Doug Kuhlman with developing “clear wording,” but has not received a response. She also offered her wording suggestions to the planning commission members.

“If the wording of ‘for any other purpose’ was taken out, or even if the word ‘unaltered’ was added, this would exempt myself and many others who responsibly spay and neuter,” Stroup said.

Marcy Emmendorfer expressed her concern on the wording, how she and other families who adopt and foster would be affected — she said her family fostered over a dozen dogs last year — as well as other concerns. Those other concerns included parts of the ordinance she called “open-ended,” such as a stipulation on noises or activity that could be considered “a nuisance,” according to the draft of the ordinance.

“Who decides what is a nuisance or not? If the noise is an issue, please consider making an actual noise ordinance, with stipulations rather than this blanket statement,” Emmendorfer said.

Steve Yorks said people just want to have their voices heard on the issue. Yorks said he has one dog and two barn cats, which he said would put him “at the limit.”

“The thing I think everyone wants here is a chance to have a say in this and have suggestions,” Yorks said. “We like the ability to have some input and see that some of these guidelines are a little bit better. I think if there are problems with certain people or certain properties, that they could address that individually and not put everybody under this umbrella and change all this.”

After the nearly 30-minute public comment period was over, Ford addressed the attendees, saying the planning commission has “put in their two cents” with Township Supervisor Steve Wolf. Ford said the ordinance as it’s currently written, in his opinion, “doesn’t work.”

“We are all trying to make this something workable,” Ford said. “I don’t know where it’s going to go, we’re not in it daily; the other group is doing it. We would like to have one ordinance for all the townships that they can adopt so the police department and [animal] control have the same thing to worry about.”

