Reps. Miller, Upton give updates on local, federal legislatures

THREE RIVERS — In front of a group of local business owners, city and township officials, and other area residents Friday, two local legislators gave an update on what has been occurring in the past year in the Michigan House of Representatives and the United States House of Representatives.

Michigan State Rep. Aaron Miller and United States Rep. Fred Upton gave an update on both the state House and U.S. House during a legislative update breakfast hosted by the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce at the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging’s Rivers Enrichment Center in Three Rivers. Michigan State Sen. Kim LaSata was originally scheduled to attend, but pulled out last week due to scheduling conflicts.

Miller said the last year was an “interesting” year for the state House, particularly because of a return to a split government in Michigan, with Republicans controlling both the state House and state Senate, while Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, controls the governor’s mansion. He said that situation presents many advantages and challenges, especially with the state’s budget battle over the last year.

Miller said because incumbent governors would have already been working on the next year’s budget for a couple of months—new governors have more time under the State Constitution to put out their first budget— the budget process got off to a late start due to the election of a new Governor. That late start was further exacerbated by the road funding debate, which Miller said affects everything else in the budget.

“Money coming from one area in the budget affects somewhere else where it could have gone,” Miller said. “Really, general fund affects the school aid fund and vice versa. Every other fund that Michigan puts its hand on, you might say that tobacco tax revenue has nothing to do with schools or roads, well it has everything to do with it because of budget pressures and because where money is taken for one thing over here, that’s money that can’t go over here to refill the general fund and road funding.”

Miller said road funding is still an ongoing discussion that brings “a lot of disagreement,” adding that many people do not want a 45-cent gas tax increase. To put it in perspective, Miller recounted voting for the 7-cent gas tax increase a few years ago, and said he could tell stories about the pushback he received for that vote.

Miller then discussed the lineitem vetoes Whitmer made, and called some of them “indiscriminatory,” including secondary road patrol funding and rural hospital funding, which were eventually funded in the December supplementary budget.

“When [rural hospital funding] was vetoed, [Three Rivers Health CEO] Dave Shannon called me up on my cell, and we had a pointed and blunt conversation about that, and said ‘this is a problem,’ and he started listing off all of the bad effects that could potentially happen if they didn’t get the funding,” Miller said. “That was enough for me to understand the gravity of the situation, and so I became a walking, talking broken record not just for rural hospital funding, but for other important funds that were vetoed, that we need to get those back sooner rather than later.”

Finally, Miller talked about no-fault auto insurance reform, calling its passage “wonderful, historic, and really a miracle.” He said everywhere he went around his district, auto insurance reform was one of the main questions, and to him auto insurance reform was not just about personal budgets, but economic development as well.

“What Three Rivers or Sturgis or St. Joseph County can bring to this town is affected by auto insurance and what we have, because we have Indiana sitting right here,” Miller said. “It was my No. 1 priority coming into office, is I wanted to see meaningful auto insurance reform to help everybody.”

Miller said starting July 2, Michigan consumers will have a choice on what auto insurance policy “pertaining to what your whole policy looks like,” which is “not the case in any other state.”

With it being his last year as a state representative because of term limits, Miller said he is hoping to finish out the last year of his term strong.

“My commitment of going to every municipality twice a year has not ended,” Miller said. “You’ll still see me out and about as if I’m still running for office, because I do want to finish strong and keep that commitment through my whole term.”

One of the main pieces of legislation Upton talked about was the bipartisan United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal, the ratification of which is expected to be signed by President Donald Trump in the near future. While the implementation of it across the three countries is not complete yet—Canada still needs to ratify the agreement in its legislature—Upton discussed the USMCA as improving on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“When we passed NAFTA back in the 90s, we said this isn’t necessarily going to be the way it is, you’re always going to be able to improve it,” Upton said. “The president, to his credit, was able to force an accord with both Mexico and Canada on a number of things.”

Upton said he looks at USMCA in two ways: How it will help the agriculture industry and how it would affect the auto industry. While he did not discuss how it would affect the auto industry, for the agriculture industry, he said he wished fruits and vegetables were part of the deal, and said Canada, for the longest time, had “a sweetheart dairy plan.”

“Nationally, we have lost 1,000 dairy farms because of the higher price supports they have in Canada,” Upton said. “That’s now changed, we now have a lot more level playing field.”

Upton then talked about his work with the “Problem Solvers” caucus of the House, which most recently opposed the speakership of Nancy Pelosi unless she agreed to certain proposals and rules in the House, which she ultimately accepted. Upton said those proposals “allows bipartisan groups to have a bigger baseball bat and make changes.”

One of the other things Upton talked about that the “Problem Solvers” worked on was ending the government shutdown back in January of 2019. He called it “unfair,” said he supports border security, and said the shutdown “had nothing to do with air traffic controllers in Kalamazoo,” which were affected by the shutdown.

“We were the ones, the president called us in, and we sat with him and the vice president, bipartisan group of about 20 of us, he went around and made sure we supported border security, absolutely, and we were the ones that crafted the deal to get us out of that shutdown and bring people back.”

Finally, Upton talked about immigration and Dreamers, the recipients of the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) immigration policy. Upton said the immigration system is “broken for everybody,” and said he met some Dreamers recently.

“They’re panicked,” Upton said. “Some have kids that are U.S. citizens, some are married, some have kids that are U.S. citizens because they’re born here, some of them have graduate degrees, they’re working and paying taxes, but their status is very uncertain, particularly if the Supreme Court says, ‘Congress didn’t do its job’— they’re right, we haven’t—‘and therefore your status is illegal, and therefore you’re going home.’”

The House passed a bill that would offer a path to citizenship to more than 2 million undocumented immigrants, including “Dreamers,” back in June of 2019, which Upton voted for. It has not been brought up in the Senate.

Following his remarks, both Miller and Upton took questions from the audience. When asked whether or not he would run again in 2020, a question frequently asked since his close re-election in 2018, Upton said he is still undecided.

“We haven’t decided yet,” Upton said. “The filing deadline’s months away, the primary’s in August, we’ll decide soon what we’re going to do. My wife and I are going to sit down, and you know, we’ll figure it out and keep you posted. We’ve done everything right, we have all the options in front of us, and we’ll make a decision. Our polling looks good, but we’re not ready to make a decision quite yet.”

When asked about “affordable and sustainable healthcare,” Upton said it’s is “always a big issue.”

“I was a leader in trying to make sure we had pre-existing illnesses covered as part of the essential health benefits in every state, but health care costs continued to go up,” Upton said, and then diverged into talking about his 21st Century Cures Act from 2016, which streamlines the drug and device approval process and bring treatments to market faster.

Upton’s amendment to the 2017 American Health Care Act, which passed the House and failed in the Senate, would’ve provided $8 billion to be allocated to states who got waivers to allow insurance companies to charge more in premiums for people with pre-existing conditions.

Finally, Miller was asked about road funding and where the state is at. Miller said Whitmer wants a “large infusion” of new road funding, and said it came out recently that the previouslythought bonding limit that Whitmer “could do unilaterally” did not exist, and “she could bond for whatever she wanted.”

“Bonding really scares me. We’re still paying off bonds for road funding from the Engler and Granholm administrations. I don’t care if it was Engler or Granholm, it was wrong then, and we’re paying for it now,” Miller said. “I’ve been very specific on bonding, I think it’s wrong, I think it’s dangerous. That said, I’m willing to work on something. If she would’ve come to little Aaron Miller in St. Joseph County and said, ‘hey, I know you want no fault reform, and I want a little road funding,’ I would’ve said, ‘I’ll work with you starting today, where do I sign up?’”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.