LANSING — Under Michigan’s proposed standards for PFAS in drinking water, at least 22 water suppliers would be out of compliance based on their past testing results, according to a report Friday from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE)

At least 2,700 public water supplies would be subject to the new monitoring requirements in the proposed PFAS rules, according to the recently released regulatory impact statement (RIS) on the rules as they make their way through the rulemaking process.

According to EGLE, the 22 out-of-compliance water suppliers include a church in Kalamazoo County, a childcare center in Muskegon County, the city of Plainwell in Allegan County and the village of Hesperia in Newaygo County, along with a smattering of mobile home parks, schools and businesses.

One of the businesses on the list is the Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) plant in Constantine. According to the report from EGLE, an investigation into the water supply at the plant is “ongoing.” The Commercial-News reached out to the MMPA via e-mail for comment, but did not hear back by press time Sunday.