Rep. Miller to serve on House Appropriations Committee

LANSING — State Rep. Aaron Miller has been named to the House Appropriations Committee by Speaker Tom Leonard, and will again serve as chair of the State Police Appropriations Subcommittee.

Miller, R-Sturgis, also will serve as a member of the subcommittees on School Aid and Michigan Department of Education; Judiciary; and Higher Education. In addition he was named chair of the House Elections and Ethics Committee.

The second-term representative said he is committed to reducing government spending and ensuring the tax money entrusted to the Legislature is used in the most efficient, effective and accountable way.

