Home / Home

Rep. Miller to serve on House Appropriations Committee

Will again chair State Police subcommittee

LANSING — State Rep. Aaron Miller has been named to the House Appropriations Committee by Speaker Tom Leonard, and will again serve as chair of the State Police Appropriations Subcommittee.
Miller, R-Sturgis, also will serve as a member of the subcommittees on School Aid and Michigan Department of Education; Judiciary; and Higher Education. In addition he was named chair of the House Elections and Ethics Committee.
The second-term representative said he is committed to reducing government spending and ensuring the tax money entrusted to the Legislature is used in the most efficient, effective and accountable way.
Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here