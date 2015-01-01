Rep. Miller discusses funding with SJC Road Commission

CENTREVILLE — Rep. Aaron Miller discussed the fundamentals of road funding with the St. Joseph County Road Commission on Wednesday, Nov. 15, specifically addressing bills passed in 2015 that caused both the gas tax and car registration to rise.

Miller said that package of bills passed in 2015 did raise gas taxes and registration fees to kick start Michigan road funding but it was meant to be the “be all, end all, it was just something to get MDOT and local roads back on their feet.”

Miller said a projected $1.2 billion was said to be available for additional road funding by 2021, but the number was never guaranteed and was stated in State Act 51 to be an “estimate” and a “future projective” value.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2017, the package of bills did indeed raise the gas tax 7 cents and car registration by 20 percent. Miller read from a chart provided by the House Fiscal Agency, which he said provides numbers “closest to the truth,” when it comes to the impact of the increased fees on the St. Joseph County Road Commission.

He said Michigan Transportation Fund Revenue, which consists of funding from gas taxes and registration fees, is estimated to provide a 50 percent increase of additional revenue to St. Joseph County from the 2017 fiscal year to nearly $8 million in the 2021 fiscal year.

“It is important to remember that we can pass a mix of things at the state level but that money is unpredictable, it is predictable in reason, but we can’t say exactly how much is going to be purchased in gas, the amount of people coming into the state, buying registration and so on and so forth,” Miller said. “(…) Now how much is enough? How much money is enough? And I would say ‘enough’ is a very subjective term. I would have to ask enough for what? Do you want your roads paved in chip-and-seal, asphalt, concrete or gold? Every answer has its own dollar figure, depending on what you would like to pay for it.”



