Remembering victims, honoring their loved ones

Cass County Prosecutor Victor A. Fitz speaks to friends and family members of victims who lost their lives due to crime in Cass County since 1989, during the county’s annual Flagpole Ceremony at the Law & Courts Building on Wednesday, April 5, in Cassopolis. The event, which has taken place annually for “at least the last 14 years” according to Fitz, aims to honor the lives of those victims, as well as offer support to the victims’ families. Fitz said, “It’s extremely important that we remember the survivors, they have gone through unimaginable grief and we don’t want them to have to cope alone. This gives us a chance to remember them, and honor their loved ones.”