President of Count MI Vote Katie Fahey gives a presentation on gerrymandering during the Redistricting Town Hall organized by River Country Solidarity, in the Riviera Theatre Auditorium in downtown Three Rivers on Monday, May 8. Fahey, in addition to educating the 57 people who attended Monday's event about gerrymandering, also talked about "Voters Not Politicians," which their website defines as "registered ballot committee leading the charge to amend the Michigan Constitution for a citizen-controlled system of drawing voting maps for legislative and congressional districts." Count MI Vote seeks to amend the Michigan Constitution in 2018 to create an independent Citizens' Redistricting Commission to fight gerrymandering in Michigan.

