Redford recognized for service to animals

THREE RIVERS — Barbara Redford of Three Rivers has received the Jeannette Schirs Recognition of Service to Animals Award from the St. Joseph County Animal Rescue Fund.

“For many years now, this wonderful woman has volunteered her time to assist us in everything from raising money to helping pet owners keep their pets fed,” MC Rod Beam said as he presented her plaque during ARF’s annual mostaccioli dinner and auction held Saturday, April 29 at the Three Rivers High School cafeteria.

“Several years ago, for example, she was approached with the offer of helping us cover what was then our new emergency pet food pantry on Railroad Drive here in Three Rivers. Without hesitation, she volunteered to cover the pantry nearly every Tuesday for three hours each time. She has covered this spot for us every year since. She has helped hand out countless tons of emergency pet food to those who need the help.

Please see Monday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.