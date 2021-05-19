Recreational marijuana ordinances approved in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — Another municipality in St. Joseph County has hopped on the recreational marijuana bandwagon.

By identical 4-2 votes Tuesday, the Three Rivers City Commission approved two ordinances that would allow recreational marijuana facilities to operate within the city limits. The first ordinance will allow recreational marijuana establishments as special exception uses, while the second ordinance outlined how and where they may establish in the city.

In addition, some changes were made to the ordinance from their previous versions, removing a proposed 15 total facilities cap, instead not having a cap on facilities, and allowing city staff to open application windows for permits as soon as November. Facilities would be allowed to operate in business and industrial zoning districts within city limits, excluding the 000 block of Main Street downtown.

Third District Commissioner Chris Abel, Fourth District Commissioner Carolyn McNary, At-Large Commissioner Clayton Lyczynski and Mayor Tom Lowry voted for both ordinances. First District Commissioner Pat Dane and Second District Commissioner Alison Haigh dissented. At-Large Commissioner Daryl Griffith, who had been opposed to the ordinances and would’ve likely been a third dissenting vote, was not present at Tuesday’s meeting due to family reasons.

The vote came after multiple people, city residents and non-city residents alike, spoke largely in favor of the measures in the second public hearing on the matter. Evan Monroe, who lives in the city, echoed many of the arguments for recreational marijuana, saying the tax money and jobs the facilities could bring into the city would be beneficial.

“I don’t see any valid reason for letting those dollars that people are spending anyway not coming into our community,” Monroe said. “People will go other places where they’re allowing these places, and Three Rivers needs all the help it can get with sales and revenue in the community.”

One of the more consequential comments of the public hearing came from Denise Pollicella, a Livingston County attorney who is the founder of the advocacy and legal group Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan. While she said the city’s ordinance looks “fantastic,” she argued for removing the caps on facilities, saying other municipalities that have them have been in litigation to remove them.

“Because the statute mandates a merit-based competition, if you cap the permits, you’ll end up in litigation,” Pollicella said. “I’m not threatening by any means, but there’s plenty of people with a lot of skin in this game, the competitions get really out of hand. For example, in Warren, there were 86 applicants for 10 spots, and Three Rivers, because it’s a smaller city than Warren, should not feel immune to the attention. The best way and the only way to avoid that kind of litigation, which is going to be costly to the residents and costly to the city and result in nobody opening, is not to cap the number of facilities you permit.”

Following public comment, most of the discussion among the commissioners revolved around removing the cap. Zoning and Planning Liaison John Beebe told commissioners that after a “lengthy” discussion of the Planning Commission, they couldn’t come up with an agreement on the cap. The original 15 cap was a compromise between the two factions on the commission. Because of this, any final cap, Beebe said, would ultimately be up to the city commission.

Lyczynski said the city should do “anything we can” to reduce the amount of potential litigation regarding caps and said, mathematically, the city “can’t get out of control” with regards to facilities because of the “excessive amount of zoning regulations in the city already in place.

“For it to get to the point where it’s too much, we’d have to do rezoning and approving special things. Even if that got proposed, it’d involve several layers and steps to do it,” Lyczynski said. “We have so many bumpers and buffers already in place to protect us from something getting to the point where it’s excessive or out of control.”

Lowry noted that there were approximately 35 parcels in the city that could potentially be used for recreational marijuana facilities, according to a map provided by city officials. He said he understood having zoning and procedures put a “natural cap” on facilities, but wasn’t sure if having potentially 35 facilities is a good idea.

“I support this, but realistically, how many do we want? That’s the question I haven’t decided an answer to,” Lowry said.

Dane, on the other hand, expressed her concerns about the city potentially being “overrun” with facilities, asking where the end would be and referencing other unspecified municipalities who have had potential issues. After gaining approval from the commission, Lyczynski asked Pollicella her opinion on the “overrun” issue, who said the rush has generally been in the retail sector, and that she isn’t aware of a municipality that feels overrun by facilities. However, she suggested the city have an application window and then putting a moratorium in place to then allow another round of applications, which has been done in places like Ferndale and Niles.

Commissioners were amenable to having this process, discussing anywhere from a 30-day to 90-day window later on. However, a specific window was not put into place in the final vote, and is expected to be determined in the near future.

McNary said she supported not having the cap, saying it’ll give the city a chance to grow with the new ordinance in place.

“We haven’t gotten started. If this is adopted and people start creating businesses, then that’s just what it is, it’s a business,” McNary said. “So we have people and we have jobs. We’d have a safe way for people that use marijuana to use it, you have less people getting arrested, you have less kids on the street buying marijuana. I think if we shut the door to the businesses before it even starts, we’re not giving ourselves a chance as a city to see how we can grow with it.”

Commissioners generally agreed on having a high or no cap, including Lowry.

Abel then suggested putting off the effective date of the ordinances to Nov. 17, well after the November 2021 election, so that if enough citizens are against the ordinances they can petition for a referendum to be voted on in November. However, City Clerk Stephen French said petitions can only be submitted in a 45-day period following adoption, and once an approved petition is filed, the ordinance would be put on hold until the election. Because of this timeframe, and the fact the city will know in 45 days whether or not there would be a referendum or not, French recommended not having the effective date of the ordinance go out that long. Commissioners eventually agreed with that assessment.

French later added that there are still multiple questions about the application process that commissioners will need to answer, such as how much applications will cost, when the application windows would be, what the actual permit will look like, and how long it will take to process applications. City Manager Joe Bippus said whatever the commission wants with regards to those issues, “city staff will make happen.”

Commissioners voted to have their first meeting in June, Tuesday, June 1, be in-person at the old Three Rivers Public Library building on the corner of West Michigan Avenue and South Douglas Avenue. The city is expected to discuss whether or not it will be possible for them to have Zoom participation at those meetings as well, similar to how the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners handle their meetings.

Commissioners approved a project plan for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant and pumping stations. The project is expected to cost $3.5 million, and is a budgeted expense.

Commissioners had a lengthy discussion about likely significant water and sewer rate increases over the next few years in an effort to fund an unfunded state mandate to replace lead water lines in the city. More on that discussion will be in an upcoming edition of the Commercial-News.

