Recital performers

Young musicians in the Three Rivers studio of Jeffrey Keefer (back row second from right) held their annual recital Saturday, Feb. 25 at St. John’s Lutheran Church. On the program were Zion Ambursley, Kami Beachey, Makenna Carpenter, Ryan Carpenter, Morgan Crippin, Claire Eickhoff, Syanna Hoehner, Connor Jacobs, Emma Kane, Leah Kane, Keefer, Kaden Kramer, Natalie Kramer, Clayton Levanduski, Nicholas Levanduski, Cordell McNally, Cian Monroe, Breckon Morrill, Matthew Randle, Charles Rhyner, Glen Rhyner, John Rhyner, Shone Rhyner, Thomas Rhyner, Tom Rhyner, Jr., Taylor Rider, Eleanor Ruesink, Lilly Ruesink, Jonathan Scare, Liam Smallcombe, Ronan Smallcombe, Sam Smallcombe, Micah Stemaly, Chloe Thomas, Eleanor Wells and Genna Whitlock.

