Recent TRHS Grads from Andrews Elementary
By:
Robert Tomlinson, Staff Writer
Andrews Elementary held a special ceremony during their morning Sunrise assembly Monday, celebrating the recent graduates of Three Rivers High School that attended Andrews as students. The 16 graduates in attendance each discussed their favorite memories of Andrews, and which college they were going to after high school. At the end, the Andrews students gave a collective “congratulations” to the graduates.
COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON