Recall petition filed for Constantine school board member

CONSTANTINE — St. Joseph County Clerk Lindsay Oswald announced in a press release Wednesday that recall petition language has been filed for Constantine Public Schools Board of Education Vice President Syntia Salisbury by resident Margie Caid.

Oswald stated in the release that the St. Joseph County Election Commission will hold a clarity/factuality hearing on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. in Courtroom B of the St. Joseph County Courthouse to consider the language. A written determination will then be provided to the officer and the sponsor after the hearing.

The petition language states that Salisbury violated a school board policy on “being placed in a position of conflict of interest” and “refrain[ing] from using their Board positions for personal partisan gain” by “failing to recuse herself from a discussion on the contract of the basketball coach.” The petition also stated that “Salisbury’s family members made complaints about the employee to the board during public comment time” and that she “also failed to disclose that she had participated in a private parent meeting to discuss complaints about the employee, and voted to end that employee’s contract.”