Real world math

Parents of Three Rivers Middle School students joined their young people on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for “Math Night,” an informational overview of the new curriculum, “Carnegie Math.” “It’s higher order thinking,” principal Nikki Nash said. “It’s real-world problems where you have to problem solve.” Carnegie Math involves a lot of partner work; it has a book component as well as a computer software component. Because the curriculum is different than traditional math curricula, Tuesday’s event “provides parents insight into what their students are doing,” Nash said. Pictured clockwise from front left are seventh-grader Henry Veale, Rachel Kopka, seventh-grader Madelyn Rockwell, Joy Rockwell and David Veale.