Teachers at Eastside Elementary School in Constantine decorated the school with dinosaurs in honor of the upcoming March is Reading Month. To decorate their “Reading is DINOMITE” classroom door, students in first grade teacher Jaime Dahms’ class each posed as a “scary dinosaur.” Dahms taped a laminated photo of each student sitting on a dinosaur to the door. Shown making their “scariest faces” are Norah Ussery, William Throw, Leila Goodman and Peyton Hagerty. “I like dinosaurs, but I like making scary faces better,” Hagerty said.

