Rangers’ defense contains Bulldogs

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s football team found the going tough against a stingy Cassopolis defense Friday in a 21-0 loss at home to the Rangers in a game that decided the Southwest 10 Conference title.

Averaging over 350 rushing yards and 45 1/2 points per game this season, Cassopolis was able to hold Centreville out of the end zone.

Cassopolis’ quick defense held Centreville to a total of just 160 yards on the ground in 46 tries. Kyzer Bowen led the Bulldogs, now 8-1, with 11 attempts for 64 yards. Ben Yoder rushed 12 times for 46 yards for the Bulldogs.

Justin Norgan and Sam Todd had six tackles each on defense for Centreville, which now awaits to see who they will face in the postseason. Bowen added five stops. McClain Lemings had four tackles and Trae Martin recovered a fumble for the Bulldogs.

Cassopolis finishes the regular season with a 9-0 record and most certainly will have home-field advantage in the state playoffs.



Please see Saturday's print or e-edition for full article.