THREE RIVERS — St. Joseph County Commission on Aging (SJCCOA) teamed up with churches in Constantine, including the First Congregational Church- United Church of Christ, Messiah Lutheran Church, and United Methodist Church, to build ramps outside the front doors of seniors within the county, in order to provide greater wheelchair accessibility.

On Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4, volunteers worked on their second Ramp It Up project on 8th Street in Three Rivers.



