Railroad Drive partially closed through Monday

THREE RIVERS — The City of Three Rivers announced Wednesday they will be closing northbound Railroad Drive from West Michigan Avenue to Prutzman Street beginning today, Thursday, Nov. 14 through Monday, Nov. 18.

Department of Public Services Director Amy Roth said local traffic will be able to access downtown buildings and parking areas, but a full roadway closure at the job location on Railroad Drive side of 88 N. Main St. may be necessary on Thursday and Monday during excavation activities for the new fire suppression line.

Alek Haak-Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.