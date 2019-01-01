Railroad crossing work on M-86 and South Main Street to start Monday

THREE RIVERS — The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that work will officially begin on two railroad crossings in Three Rivers beginning Monday, Oct. 21.

The crossings that will be reconstructed as part of the project are the crossing at South Main Street between Pearl Street and Michigan Street and the crossing at M-86 between Lutz Road and Eighth Street.

According to MDOT, work on the M-86 crossing is scheduled to begin Monday and be completed by Sunday, Oct. 27. Work on the South Main Street crossing is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 28 and be completed by Sunday, Nov. 3. The crossing is scheduled to re-open on Monday, Nov. 4.

Detour routes for the project will be posted on East Broadway Street, Eighth Street, and M-86.

Three Rivers Department of Public Services Director Amy Roth said in an interview with the Commercial-News Sept. 23 the crossings will be “completely replaced,” with new ties, rails and asphalt in the area. MDOT said in a press release the new crossings will be “smoother, improving travel speeds and safety.”

The crossing work was originally scheduled to begin on Sept. 23, but on Sept. 25, the city announced the work was postponed until the state budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year was approved.

