Railroad construction begins today in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — A total closure of US-131 Business Route (North Main Street) between Lovers Lane and Enterprise Drive in Three Rivers will begin Wednesday at 7 a.m. for railroad crossing construction, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The closure is expected to last from Wednesday, Oct. 31 through Tuesday, Nov. 6. City Manager Joe Bippus said the project will be “a momentary inconvenience” and “unfortunately will impact some local businesses.”

“We’re pleased (the railroad is) maintaining their infrastructure in our area. They will have signage detouring people, so it will impact people’s normal traffic patterns. We know their improvements along with our road improvements will make a better traveling experience for everyone,” Bippus said.

This week’s railroad project is the first of three expected to take place in the coming weeks. Beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 7 through Tuesday, Nov. 13, the railroad company will complete a crossing replacement on West Michigan Avenue near Railroad Drive, before moving onto the crossing near South Main Street and Pearl Street from Wednesday, Nov. 14 through Tuesday, Nov. 20. All three projects will result in complete railroad crossing closures.

