Raccoon, wind responsible for numerous power outages

THREE RIVERS — Multiple customers in the St. Joseph County area were left without power Wednesday for a variety of reasons.

About 5 a.m., a raccoon on a transformer in an Indiana Michigan Power substation in Three Rivers caused the substation to shut down, affecting about 1,200 customers. Power was restored about 7 a.m.

Later in the day, some I&M outages were experienced as a result of high winds; most were linked to one significant outage in the Paw Paw area.

Consumers Energy had at least 338 outages.

Midwest Energy Cooperative reported at 2:15 p.m. “more than 7,000 members without power this afternoon as sustained, strong winds pummel the region. Three substations are without transmission and there is widespread damage across the service territory. Outages are expected to increase as the winds continue through the afternoon. Outages are widespread across both the southwest and southeast service territories.”

Later in the day they noted that “the unusual late-winter wind storm is causing issues across the entire state, limiting access to mutual aid and contract crews. All co-op and local contract crews will remain in the field into the evening. Co-op officials advise that the extreme damage, widespread nature of this event, and limited access to extra help likely means restoration efforts will span over multiple days.”

St. Joseph County Central Dispatch reported 11 grass/brush/tree fires.

