Quilt show held for restoration of Old Centreville Cemetery

CENTREVILLE — During the Centreville Covered Bridge Days on Friday, July 14, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) hosted their third annual quilt show at the United Methodist Church.

A representative from DAR, Joetta Cherry, said DAR is a group of individuals whose “main [goal] is historical restoration, helping veterans, and providing education.”

She said the group is committed to supporting veterans and their families, and enjoys helping the community succeed with the completion of service projects, big and small.

“We are always busy doing little things for the folks,” Cherry said.

Previously, Cherry said during the Memorial Day parade in Centreville, DAR provided veterans at the parade with free coffee and donuts. Now, Cherry said the group is working on a “big project.”

The proceeds from the quilt show will go towards restoring the Old Centreville Cemetery, which stands as the village’s first cemetery.

“It is a huge project. That is why we are here, gathering funds to work towards finishing that project,” Cherry said. “Some historical figures and veterans are buried there and we don’t want it to go unthought-of.”

Elizabeth Campbell, member of the DAR’s Sturgis Chapter, said the cemetery has been vandalized and never restored. The money from the quilt show will help with cleaning and repairing of the headstones, and assist in furthering the construction of a historic site sign and a fence to prevent any future vandalizing.

Campbell said historic figures and patriots are buried at the cemetery, therefore the cemetery deserves restoration because it holds a part of history.

Please see Saturday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.

