Quarterly recycling event in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers residents and beyond traveled to the Westside Landfill Recycling Center to recycle Styrofoam at no charge on Saturday, March 17.

Waste Management and DART Container Corporation partnered to provide four quarterly collections throughout the year. The remaining two collection days are scheduled for June 16 and September 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Westside Landfill Recycling Center located at 60050 Roberts Road in Three Rivers.

Items accepted include dinnerware, take-out containers, meat/fish trays, egg cartons, packing material and peanuts bagged separately. Items not accepted are insulation boards and fire retardant foam. Everything must be cleaned before recycling.

Volunteer Barb Kroggel said, “the more the word gets out the better.” Once the recycling center collects 20 large bags of Styrofoam, volunteers call DART for pick up. Kroggel said each collection tends to gather 10 bags. On Saturday, eight bags were collected.

“It’s been a good day so far. We have been really fortunate that Waste Management is in favor of all of this,” Supervisor of Fabius Township John Kroggel said.

Once the Styrofoam is processed, DART uses the material to make premium picture frames, rulers and more.

