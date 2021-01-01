LANSING (AP) — Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation Thursday to raise the age at which offenders are treated as adults in the criminal justice system from 17 to 18.

The move was hailed across the political spectrum as long overdue and one that ensures 17-year-olds will receive rehabilitation services instead of potentially being locked up with adults. State Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, called it a historic event.

Some questions and answers about the new laws:

WHEN WILL THE LAWS TAKE EFFECT?

October 2021.

WAS MICHIGAN AN OUTLIER?

Yes. Once “raise-the-age” measures go into effect in Michigan and Missouri in 2021, there will be only three states to still automatically consider 17-year-olds as adults in criminal cases: Texas, Georgia and Wisconsin.

WHY THE CHANGE?

Advocates say it is unfair to charge 17-year-olds as adults when they cannot vote, serve on a jury, enter a legal contract or buy tobacco. It also is harmful, causing the offenders lifelong barriers in housing, employment and education, according to supporters of the bills that won overwhelming support in the Republican-led Legislature.

In 2004, Briana Moore was charged as an adult with misdemeanor assault and battery for her role in a fight at a mall. Moore, who was 17 at the time, had trouble meeting the terms of her probation and wonders what sort of help she would have received if she had been treated as a juvenile.